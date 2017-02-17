logo

Warm February continues

• Yesterday at 6:00 AM

Beginning today, the high temperature will be in the 50s for at least six straight days.

It’s projected to be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

The sun will set at 6:08:00 p.m. today. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:19:17 a.m and set at 6:09:13 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Washington's Birthday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

