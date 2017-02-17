Warm February continues

It’s projected to be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

The sun will set at 6:08:00 p.m. today. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:19:17 a.m and set at 6:09:13 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Washington's Birthday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.