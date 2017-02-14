Mild weather continues

Highs will be in the 30s to mid 40s for most of the week. By the weekend, highs will be in the 50s.
The sun will set at at 6:04:20 p.m. today. On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:23:26 a.m. and set at 6:05:34 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.