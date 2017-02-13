logo

Weather

Mild weather continues

• Yesterday at 6:00 AM

The mild February weather will continue this week.

Highs today will be in the 30s to mid 40s for most of the week. By the weekend, highs will be in the 50s.

The sun will set at 6:03:06 p.m. today. On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 7:24:46 a.m. and set at 6:04:20 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

