February-like weather returns next week

Highs today and Sunday will be near 50. Rain is expected today and likely Sunday.

Next week, the weather will seem more February-like, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s and low 30s to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:28:41 a.m. and set at 6:00:38 p.m. — the first time the sunset has stretched into the 6 o’clock hour.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:27:24 a.m. and set at 6:01:52 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:26:06 a.m. and set at 6:03:06 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 37. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.