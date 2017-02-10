Mild weekend forecasted

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 50. That should melt any snow on the ground still lingering from the flurries that fell Wednesday night and early Thursday and caused school delays and cancellations throughout the area.

Next week, the weather will seem more February-like, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s and low 30s to the upper 30s and low 40s.

The sun will set at 5:59:23 p.m. today. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:28:41 a.m. and set at 6:00:38 p.m. — the first time the sunset has stretched into the 6 o’clock hour.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of snow showers between 9 and 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night - Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 37. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.