Hazardous weather outlook for Huron County; Level 1 issued

In Ohio, there are three levels of driving advisories, with Level 1 being the mildest.

* * *

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued the following hazardous weather outlook for Huron County and the surrounding areas:

Light to moderate snow will spread east across much of the area tonight. Total accumulation by late tonight should range from 1 to locally 3 inches with lesser amounts along the lakeshore.

Temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight will likely lead to icy roadways by late tonight.