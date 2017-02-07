Rainy and windy today

Most seasonable weather returns Wednesday, as the high won’t reach the 40s. There could be snow that night as well as Thursday, when the high will be in the mid 20s and the low in the mid teens.

By the weekend, warmer weather will return as Saturday’s high will be in the upper 40s and Sunday’s will be in the low 50s.

The sun will set at 5:55:38 p.m. today. On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:32:24 a.m. and set at 5:56:54 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Rain and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers between 1 and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night - A chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday - A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.