High near 60

Today’s high could approach 60, while Sunday’s high will be in the low 50s.

The low isn’t expected to drop below the freezing mark of 32 before at least Thursday.

The sun will set at 5:34:28 p.m. today. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:48:59 a.m. and set at 5:35:41 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:48:15 a.m. and set at 5:36:54 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday - A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.