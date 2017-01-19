Rainy weekend on tap

Showers are likely tonight through Sunday night, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The low won't drop below the mid-30s before Tuesday.

The sun will set at 5:32:03 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:50:21 a.m. and set at 5:33:15 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight - Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday - Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.