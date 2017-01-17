Rain today, later in week

The total precipitation could total a half inch to an inch in some places. If higher amounts occur, then the risk of flooding with area rivers might develop again.

While wet, the weather will be unseasonably warm, with a high in the mid-50s expected. For the rest of the week, highs will be in the 40s and 50s, and the low might not dip below the freezing mark until at least after the weekend.

The sun will set at 5:29:41 p.m. today. On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:51:35 a.m. and set at 5:30:52 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then rain likely between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. High near 55. South wind 14 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday - Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.