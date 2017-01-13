Chilly this weekend, warmer next week

But a slight warm-up will start Monday. For most of the week, the highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 40s and the low won’t drop below 40. There is a good chance of rain every day from Monday through Thursday.

The sun will set a 5:25:06 p.m. today and rise at 7:53:38 a.m. Saturday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - A chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday night - Cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday night - A chance of snow showers and freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

M.L.King Day - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.