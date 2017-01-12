Temperature to plunge tonight

However, the temperature will drop from a high of 54 today to a low of 24 tonight. Then, on Friday, the temperature won’t get out of the 20s.

The good news: A warm-up is expected early next week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Monday through Wednesday.

The sun will set at 5:23:59 p.m. today and rise at 7:54:03 a.m. Friday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then rain likely. Temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind around 9 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday - A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday night - A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

M.L.King Day - A chance of rain and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.