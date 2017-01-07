Warmer weather on the way

Temperatures today and Sunday won’t reach 20. The wind chill at times will be below zero.

A warm-up will begin at the start of the work week, however. On Monday, the high will be near 31. On Tuesday, it will reach into the mid 40s. And by Thursday, the high will be near 50. Rain is forecasted for much of the week, however.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -6. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight - A slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday night - Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday - Snow showers before noon, then rain showers. High near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday night - Showers. Low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.