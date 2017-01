Wind chill advisory issued for Huron County

The advisory will be in effect from 1 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Here are details from the weather service:

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE SNOW BELT OF EXTREME NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA TONIGHT. THE BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL REMAIN NEAR THE LAKE SHORE BEFORE PUSHING FURTHER INLAND TONIGHT AND BECOMING LIGHTER.

WIND CHILL VALUES: 10 TO 15 BELOW ZERO LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN VERY COLD AIR AND WINDS WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN FROSTBITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.