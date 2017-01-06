Frigid weather continues

Forecasters are calling for highs in the teens and lows in the single-digits for today, Saturday and Sunday. Wind chill values could dip below zero at times.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 7 mph.
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 8 to 14 mph.
Saturday night - A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Monday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday - Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.