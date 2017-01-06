Frigid weather continues

Forecasters are calling for highs in the teens and lows in the single-digits for today, Saturday and Sunday. Wind chill values could dip below zero at times.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 7 mph.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday night - A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday - Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.