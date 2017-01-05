Snow, frigid weather in the forecast

Winter has arrived and it’s time to bundle up.

Here is the the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A slight chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 10. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 23.

Tuesday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night — A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low about 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.