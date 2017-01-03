Wind chill near zero this week

However, this will be the warmest day of the week. The temperature will plummet Wednesday, with a near-zero wind chill that night into Thursday morning. Then, for the rest of the week, the high temperature will only reach the low 20s and the lows will dip into the teens.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. Areas of fog before noon. High near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday - A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 15 to 18 mph.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 13 to 16 mph. The wind chill will be near zero.

Thursday - A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 29.