While not white, Christmas could be wet

Forecasters are calling for patchy drizzle in Norwalk on Sunday, with a high near 40 and a low around 37.

Then, Norwalk residents will enjoy a brief respite from the cold as the temperature on Monday will approach 60. But it might not be a good day to do things outdoors, however, as the weather will be breezy and rainy.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Christmas Day - Patchy drizzle after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday night - A chance of drizzle or light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday - Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.