Warm-up continues: Mid 40s on Sunday, mid 50s on Monday

Christmas on Sunday is expected to be rainy, with a high in the mid 40s. On Monday, more rain is expected and an even warmer high — 56. But after that, the weather returns to normal for this time of the year.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday - A chance chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Christmas Day - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday - A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.