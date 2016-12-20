Warm-up on the way

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind-chill values as low as minus-3. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph.
Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph.
Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Thursday - A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Christmas Day - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.