Snow, freezing rain and sleet forecasted tonight

The roads could be hazardous late tonight and early Saturday morning. Rain, freezing rain and sleet are likely between 3 and 10 a.m. After that, it will be rainy on Saturday with a high near 41.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today - A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -7. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - Snow before 3 a.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 20. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday - Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 7 a.m., then rain and sleet between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 41. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night - Rain before 10 p.m., then snow showers. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday - A chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36.