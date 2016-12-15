Today's high temp not expected to reach teens

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow is expected Friday night with a warm-up this weekend. However, after temperatures reach the 40s on Saturay, they will begin to plummet again. By Sunday night, the low will be single-digits again.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today — A chance of snow showers, mainly between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -9. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 3. Wind chill values as low as -9. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Friday — A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -7. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night — Snow. Low about 20. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Saturday — Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night — Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Low about 23. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday — Snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 8.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36.