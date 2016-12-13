Arctic air visiting this week

Windchill readings might drop into a minus-10 to minus-15 degree range at times. Lake-effect snow also is expected downwind of Lake Erie, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday night. This snowfall could heavy in certain places.

Once the frigid weather moves out, rainy and snowy weather will return, with precipitation forecasted Friday and Saturday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today - A slight chance of snow showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday - A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night - Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday - Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night - Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.