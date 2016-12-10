Snow this weekend, frigid next week

Forecasters are calling for temperatures to stay between the low 30s and the low 20s today and Sunday, with a few inches of snow accumulation possible.

After a high of 37 on Monday, temperatures will drop as the week moves along. By Wednesday, a single-digit low is forecasted. And on Thursday, the high temperature won’t even reach 20.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today - Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Snow likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday - Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday night - Snow before 4 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday - Rain and snow, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday night - A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 18.