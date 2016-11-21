Wintry chill to ease across northeastern US at midweek

Highs into Tuesday will be more typical of early December, ranging between 5 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit below average.

Daytime temperatures will fail to leave the 30s in much of New England and the interior Northeast and will hover in the 40s along the Interstate-95 corridor.

A stiff wind from the northwest will add another layer of chill to the air with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dipping 10 to 20 degrees below the actual high temperature.

Winds can still be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages into Tuesday.

"The cold and windy weather will be slow to move out of the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.

Sunshine will be hidden by plenty of clouds early in the week, limiting any added warmth.

Areas downwind of the Great Lakes will not only have to contend with the cold, but also 1 to 2 feet of lake-effect snow.

The windy and cold conditions with lake-effect snow and flurries will continue into Tuesday.

The weather pattern is expected to take a milder turn around the middle of the week.

Winds will diminish and the clouds will begin to erode.

The milder air will spread northward ahead of a storm that could cause headaches for Thanksgiving travelers.

"However, unlike the warmth the region experienced late last week, temperatures will barely get back to seasonable levels during the middle and latter part of this week," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"Unsettled weather will make another appearance in the Northeast, just in time for Thanksgiving Day," Eherts said.

While the return of mild air will allow rain to fall across the mid-Atlantic and along the Interstate-95 corridor, enough cold air could linger across interior areas to promote icy conditions and some snow for at least part of Thanksgiving.

Fog could also be a problem.

Any time mild, moist air flows over cold ground or snow cover, there is the potential for fog to form.

The fog could become rather extensive. The fog may reach from the Midwest to parts of the Northeast by Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

The mild air that prevailed through much of the first three weeks of November was slashed this past weekend by a blast of cold air, gusty winds and snow.

The first snowflakes of the season fell across portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York when rain changed to snow on Saturday evening.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Renee Duff is a meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.