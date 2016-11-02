The quest to end the title drought concludes with abnormal warmth

The weather for Wednesday night's game will deliver more short-sleeve weather for some people, following a warm Game 6. Other fans will able to get by with a light jacket and long sleeves.

"Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for much of Game 7, which about 20 degrees above average in northern Ohio for early November," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis.

A south to southwest breeze averaging 6-12 mph may offer some assistance to long fly balls hit to left or center field.

As the evening progresses, a swath of showers and thunderstorms will approach from the north and west. The rainfall is associated with a strong push of chilly air that will send temperatures back closer to average by Thursday.

Fans may want to bring along a plastic rain poncho.

"While a brief shower cannot be ruled out during Wednesday evening, if Game 7 runs late or goes into extra innings, then the chance of drenching rain will increase," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Those lingering outdoors or driving west right after the game overnight will stand the greatest chance of encountering drenching downpours.

The game features the Cleveland Indians against the Chicago Cubs. The best-of-seven series is tied at three games apiece, so tonight’s winner will be the champ.

The Indians last won a World Series in 1948. The Cubs last series title came in 1908.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Alex Sosnowski is a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.