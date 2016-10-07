Hurricane Matthew hitting Florida, East Coast as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Matthew weakens as it moves to the north

By John Cherwa and Nigel Duara

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slight wobble in the track of Hurricane Matthew early Friday morning may have saved Florida from potentially catastrophic conditions and instead turned the storm into a major — but still dangerous — wind-and-rain machine.

The storm’s eye has become slightly disorganized as it dropped to a Category 3 hurricane with winds of about 120 mph. At 11 a.m., the center was located about 35 miles off the coast of New Smyrna Beach as the storm chugged north toward Jacksonville and the neighboring state of Georgia.

Residents of south and central Florida awoke to find high winds and minor flooding but none of the devastation that occurred in Haiti, where the death toll is expected to rise to more than 400. Rescue workers there have been cut off from the hard-hit southwest peninsula, where images show flattened buildings and widespread destruction, the result of 140 mph winds.

No major damage was reported in southern Florida. Gov. Rick Scott said that Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are conducting searches in areas where the storm has passed, and no issues have been found. He also said Florida Highway Patrol has not reported any problems. Scott added that no fatalities have been reported.

Both the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports as well as the Port Everglades cruise ship terminal were expected to reopen on Friday. Power was already being restored to parts of South Florida.

In central Florida, the Sanford-Orlando Airport was expected to remain closed all day, but it was hoped that the larger Orlando International Airport would be able to have limited service by day’s end. Disney World closed for only the fourth time in its history. Sea World and Universal were also closed on Friday.

Central Florida will continue to deal with Matthew on Friday morning, though forecasters said the area “dodged a bullet” because the strongest part of the storm stayed offshore.

“There was no landfall,” said Scott Kelly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Fla.

Cape Canaveral was slapped with gusts of 115 mph around 5 a.m., and the more populated Melbourne area reported winds of 77 mph. Kelly said the weather service expects coastal areas and barrier islands to take the worst of the storm.

Most of the damage in Brevard County, which for decades has been the home to the space program, was restricted to blown-out windows and downed trees and power lines.

More than 500,000 people were without power in the state, including at least 180,000 — half the population — in Brevard County.

The storm passed off the coast of Daytona Beach by late-morning as it was making its way north to Jacksonville. There were reports of trees falling on houses and some roofing torn off in Volusia County, but no damage assessment was immediately available.

The major concern Friday morning was storm surge, which could reach 10 feet. Georgia and South Carolina seemed especially vulnerable as the U.S. coastline jogs significantly to the east.

“We are very concerned about the storm surge and the worst effects are still likely to come,” Scott said. “Remember, Jacksonville has a lot of low-lying area, especially Nassau County. We’re very focused on Jacksonville and there is concern of significant flooding there.”

The storm was expected to be off the coast of Jacksonville no later than 8 p.m.

President Barack Obama, speaking from the Oval Office, warned that the situation is not over, but credited the governors of the four states that may be affected for being on top of things.

“I just want to emphasize to everybody that this is still a dangerous hurricane,” Obama said.

“We can always replace properties but we can’t replace lives. Even though the damage in south Florida was not as bad as it could be, there are people who have been affected and they are going to need help.”

The storm was originally expected to have a greater and more dangerous impact on the state. Scott had warned residents that the storm was capable of killing, causing local officials to close schools and public buildings well in advance.

Scott credited that preparedness as a key to the lack of significant damage.

“There is no victory lap yet,” Scott said. “There won’t be that until the storm leaves the state … and everyone’s lives return to normal.”

Counties opened 145 shelters, which housed about 22,000 people Thursday night.

Many central Florida communities imposed curfews, which will stay in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The Orange County sheriff’s office said two people were arrested for violating curfew and in nearby Sanford, a man was arrested for trying to break into a Dollar General store.

(ORIGINAL POST) AccuWeather reports Hurricane Matthew will affect millions along the southeastern United States coast from Florida to Georgia and the Carolinas with flooding, power outages and damaging winds into this weekend.

The curved path along the coast will create a fire hose effect of high winds, heavy rain and storm surge as the eye wall of the hurricane moves northward.

"Matthew has re-strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane prior to reaching the east coast of Florida early Friday morning," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Preparations should be rushed to completion and people should heed evacuation orders as they are issued.

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina declared states of emergency ahead of Matthew earlier this week.

Evacuation orders have been given for more than 2 million people from the Florida barrier islands to coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

The track of Matthew will roughly parallel the U.S. southern Atlantic coast through Saturday night, but a track just inland from near Cape Canaveral to near Jacksonville, Florida, is likely from Friday into Saturday. Landfall by a hurricane along this stretch of coast is extremely rare.

"Since the mid-1800s, when reliable records have been kept, no Category 4 storm or greater has ever made landfall along the upper Atlantic coast of Florida," Kottlowski said.

Such a track will put millions in harm's way along the coast from impacts ranging storm surge flooding, flash and urban flooding, flying debris and structural damage to weakly-constructed dwellings.

Along the immediate Atlantic coast from central Florida through Georgia, gusts can reach or exceed 100 mph. Winds this strong can cause significant property damage and widespread power outages.

The surf will be too dangerous for bathers, boarders and boaters along the southern Atlantic coast.

Small craft should remain secured in port and cruise, and freight interests should consider rerouting their trips to avoid the monstrous seas that will develop. Offshore, seas can top 25 feet at the height of the storm.

Airline delays and flight cancellations will mount. Some smaller regional airports may close for a time.

A general swath of 6-12 inches of rain will occur along the coast from central Florida northward to southern North Carolina. Locally higher amounts are possible.

As Atlantic Ocean water is pushed inland, a storm surge (total inundation) of 6-10 feet will occur along low-lying areas of the coast from central Florida to South Carolina.

The combination of heavy rainfall and storm surge can cause major flooding in areas from Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, to Brunswick and Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Sustained tropical storm-force winds will extend westward to Interstate 95 from Florida to South Carolina and part of North Carolina. A few gusts to hurricane force can occur in this same zone from Florida to Georgia.

Farther west, damaging and disruptive impacts will occur 50 miles or more inland, even though the eye will hug the Atlantic coast.

Cities as far west as Orlando, Florida, and Waycross, Georgia, can experience locally damaging winds and sporadic power outages.

As a result, travel along much of I-95 in the southern U.S. will be hazardous at the height of the storm. People who must travel north and south in the region are encouraged to take a more western route.

From Tallahassee to about Naples, Florida, dry air will be pulled down the Florida Peninsula and will greatly limit impact from Matthew.

"A few gusts to tropical storm force can even occur along the west coast of Florida," Kottlowski said.

Overall, travel from central South Carolina to central Georgia and in western Florida will be safer.

Exactly where a sharp curve to the north occurs in Matthew's track will determine the severity of conditions along the coast and 50-100 miles inland.

Any jog to the west by Matthew's eye could bring hurricane conditions farther inland from Florida to North Carolina.

"From late this weekend into early next week, Matthew is forecast to curve out to sea, then either stall or loop back toward Florida," Kottlowski said.

As a result, people along the southeastern U.S. coast will need to continue to monitor the status of Matthew beyond this weekend.

At the very least, such a path would translate to long-duration rough seas, dangerous surf and beach erosion along the southeastern U.S. coast.

By Alex Sosnowski, Senior Meteorologist for AccuWeather.com