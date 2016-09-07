July-like heat to bake part of U.S. this week

In Norwalk, today’s high temperature is expected to reach 92 amid mostly sunny skies. However, heat index values to increase to near 100 degrees this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

As for the rest of the week in Norwalk, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Local heavy rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday night, leading to some flooding in low-lying areas.

Temperatures from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, will hit 90 F or higher each day through Friday.

New York City and Hartford, Connecticut, will experience 90-degree temperatures during the latter part of this week.

Average highs for early September range from the middle 70s in Boston to the middle 80s in Washington, D.C.

AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will climb past 100 for several hours during the afternoon. The pattern will also make for warm nights, when compared to the past week or so.

In terms of humidity, conditions will not be quite as extreme as that of early August and July.

However, people should take precautions during hot and humid weather. Stay hydrated and minimize vigorous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

During this weekend and into early next week, a couple of fronts will slice southeastward into the hot, humid air.

The fronts will bring an uptick in showers and thunderstorms.

The most notable relief will be across the interior mid-Atlantic and New England, where temperatures can be slashed by 10-20 degrees. However, along much of the mid-Atlantic coast, temperatures will remain near or above average during next week.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast as provided by the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 82.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Alex Sosnowski is a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.