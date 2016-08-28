Ohio had 8 twisters touch down Friday

The remaining four tornadoes touched down in Indiana in Wells, Allen, and Adams counties.

No one was injured in the storms and a preliminary NWS report indicated it would likely take multiple days to complete a survey of the damages.

Between roughly 5:50 and 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, two tornadoes touched down in Defiance County — both classified as EF2, which has wind speeds between 111 to 135 miles per hour.

The first tornado touched down roughly 1½ miles west of the intersection of Road 192 and Road 220 in a wooded area next to a residence, according to the NWS website, and traveled northwest while damaging homes, barns, trees, and crops. Another tornado touched down a short time later northeast of Defiance along Christy Road where it picked up speed and intensity to blow a roof off a business and down transmission lines.

“The tornado tracked further northeast where damage was noted along Flory Road, east of Route 66,” according to the NWS damage assessment. “Damage here consisted of roof damage to a residence and collapse of a storage building to the east of the home. The end of the damage path was located north of the intersection of Carpenter Road and Flory Road where tree branches were broken off.”

Four tornadoes touched down in Van Wert County. The first — classified as an EF1 with peak winds of about 100 mph — touched down between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. in a corn field just west of a residence on Convoy Heller Road. Reports indicate it then uprooted trees, damaging homes and a barn on U.S. 224. A large pine tree in a cemetery was also knocked down and several small gravestones were moved.

The other three tornadoes — classified as EF0 with peak winds of between 65 and 75 mph — touched down southwest, northwest, and northeast of Van Wert County to damage corn and bean crops.

In Henry County, an EF1 storm with winds of 100 mph touched down between 6:48 and 6:54 p.m. along County Road P and north of U.S. 24. The twister damaged roofs and blew metal storage silos off their foundation.

Law enforcement officials reported seeing another twister touch down briefly in fields three miles southeast of Liberty Center.

Of the four tornadoes in Indiana, the strongest was reported to touch down about 5:30 p.m. in Adams County as an EF3 with winds up to 160 mph traveled more than five miles northeast while “causing extensive structural damage to homes, barns, trees, and crops,” the NWS report shows.

