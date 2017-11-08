Ten area players voted All-district first team

In Division II, the Norwalk duo of setter Alaina Kelley (746 assists) and libero Anne Davidson (554 digs) were first team choices. They were joined locally by Willard hitter Lydia Wiers (379 kills) and Bellevue hitter Payton Vogel (287 kills).

Earning second team included Norwalk senior hitter Aimee Smith, Willard’s Madie Secor and Bellevue’s Morgan Hicks. Norwalk’s Olivia Ward, Willard’s Cassie Crawford and Bellevue’s Molly Bullion were voted to the third team.

Honorable mention in Div. II included Norwalk’s Carly Bilton and Claire Kelley, and Willard’s Jena Adams.

Mitnik, White first team in Div. III

Edison defensive specialist Jordyn Mitnik (316 digs) and Western Reserve defensive specialist Morgan White (327 digs) were each selected for the first team in Div. III.

The second team included Western’s Morgan Boswell and Edison’s Jessica Stoll, while third team selections from the area included Andrea Robson (Western Reserve), Kami Neuberger (Edison) and New London’s Maryonna Cathey.

Honorable mention choices included Sarah Simmons (Plymouth), Brooklyn Hudson (New London), Joleen Muenz (Western Reserve) and Hannah Vitaz (Edison).

St. Paul trio first team in Div. IV

A trio of St. Paul seniors earned first team honors in Div. IV.

Setter Rachel Bleile (932 assists) and hitters Meghan Hedrick (287 kills, 78 blocks) and Tess Lepley (314 kills, 75 blocks) were also joined on the first team by Monroeville junior libero Stacia Stieber (483 digs).

Monroeville hitter Kelsie Palmer and setter Kara Schafer highlighted second team area selections, and were joined by St. Paul’s Kamryn Maxwell and Lauren Chandler — along with South Central’s Sarah Oney.

Monroeville’s Kirsten Stieber was voted to the third team, while teammate Adrian Barman was honorable mention along with South Central’s Jenna West.

St. Paul’s Nancy Miller and Buckeye Central’s Jackie Nye shared Coach of the Year honors.

Miller won her 500th match — all at St. Paul — on Sept. 21 at Plymouth. She holds an overall record of 512-120 (.811).

All athletes will be recognized on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the annual All-Star match at 7 p.m. at Norwalk High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students or senior citizens. Family admission caps at $10 for immediate family members only.

All-District 6 volleyball teams

Division II

First team: Peyton Bloomer, Oak Harbor; Olivia Kearns, Lexington; Ryleigh Knupke, Perkins; Alaina Kelley, Norwalk; Reese Virgin, Vermilion; Lydia Wiers, Willard; Payton Vogel, Bellevue; Abby Dornbusch, Oak Harbor; Amelia Moore, Lexington; Anne Davidson, Norwalk.

Second team: CC Gurney, Shelby; Kaylee Hiser, Perkins; Madie Secor, Willard; Aimee Smith, Norwalk; Julia Kocher, Lexington; Nashail Shelby, Ontario; Maddie Greenslade, Clyde; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor; Morgan Hicks, Bellevue; Rebecca Phelps, Mansfield Madison.

Third team: Kaytlynn Sandwisch, Oak Harbor; Amya Winter, Perkins; Cassie Crawford, Willard; Olivia Ward, Norwalk; Molly Bullion, Bellevue; Natalie Beer, Lexington; Maddie Payne, Ontario; Maddie Colahan, Vermilion; Alicia Carter-Koonce, Clyde; Ashley Riley, Oak Harbor.

Honorable mention: Faith Bailey, Shelby; Jena Adams, WIllard; Courtney Weekley, Clear Fork; Casandra Vaughn, Clear Fork; Rylie Shaffner, Mansfield Madison; Carly Bilton, Norwalk; Lucy Smith, Upper Sandusky; Sydnee Krieger-Helms, Clyde; Madi Lawson, Perkins; Lauren Volzer, Vermilion; Merissa Jagucki, Port Clinton; Chloe Avis, Port Clinton; Claire Kelley, Norwalk.

Player of the Year: Peyton Bloomer, Oak Harbor.

Coaches of the Year: Jackie Gezo, Oak Harbor; Heath Hamilton, Perkins.

Division III

First team: Tyriana Settles, Fostoria; Olivia Lagando, Huron; Marisa Gwinner, Galion; Jenna Siegel, Colonel Crawford; Natalie Restille, Crestview; Jordyn Mitnik, Edison; Morgan White, Western Reserve; Shaina Orewiler, Bucyrus.

Second team: Kennedy Hickey, Crestview; Morgan Boswell, Western Reserve; Ally Gresh, Huron; Taylor Parkhurst, Margaretta; Jessica Stoll, Edison; Katie Springer, Huron; Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Kayla Hardy, Galion.

Third team: Andrea Robson, Western Reserve; Brooke Ritzler, Huron; Magey Shambre, Crestview; Macey Strause, Margaretta; Kami Neuberger, Edison; Maryonna Cathey, New London; Aubrey Saylors, Seneca East; Danielle Horsely, Colonel Crawford.

Honorable mention: Kenedi Goon, Crestview; Sarah Simmons, Plymouth; Jordann Whitmore, Bucyrus; Brooklyn Hudson, New London; Georgi Moody, Huron; Dakota Thomas, Fostoria; Karlie Kurtzman, Colonel Crawford; Joleen Muenz, Western Reserve; Hannah Vitaz, Edison; Jaden Ivy, Galion.

Player of the Year: Tyriana Settles, Fostoria.

Coaches of the Year: Don Wood, Huron; Jaime Valentine, Galion; Jody Ritchey, Crestview.

Division IV

First team: Jenna Karl, Buckeye Central; Sydney Kin, Carey; Rachel Bleile, St. Paul; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Tess Lepley, St. Paul; Meghan Hedrick, St. Paul; Stacia Stieber, Monroeville; Destini Oler, Mohawk; Addie Ackerman, Buckeye Central; Lexie White, Tiffin Calvert; Kiely Taylor, Old Fort; Lidsay Boullio, New Riegel.

Second team: Kelsie Palmer, Monroeville; Hannah Zimmerman, Carey; Sarah Oney, South Central; Emily Stump, Buckeye Central; Karah Schafer, Monroeville; Shelby Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert; Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul; Madi Chester, Mohawk; Hailey Coppus, Hopewell-Loudon; Bailey Agin, Buckeye Central; Kaitlyn Kirian, New Riegel; Lauren Chandler, St. Paul; Julia Smith, Lucas.

Third team: Lexi Evak, Buckeye Central; Dana Worst, Carey; Kirsten Stieber, Monroeville; Jacquelyn Burns, Hopewell-Loudon; Kaylee Ward, Mohawk; Morgan Miller, Old Fort; McKezie Row, Carey; Brooke Casperson, Fremont SJCC: Christen Hohman, New Riegel; Zoe Meyer, Tiffin Calvert; Alexa Konkle, Mohawk; Lydia Tadda, Crestline.

Honorable mention: Jenna West, South Central; Bailey Alspach, Wynford; Adrian Barman, Monroeville; Jessica Grover, Lucas; Ashton Trueblood, Mansfield Christian; Adrienne Wehring, Fremont SJCC; Jenna Coffman, Wynford; Ashley Robertson, Lucas; Michaela Jeffrey, Crestline.

Player of the Year: Jenna Karl, Buckeye Central.

Coaches of the Year: Nancy Miller, St. Paul; Jackie Nye, Buckeye Central.