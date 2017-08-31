Monroeville sweeps New London in FC match

Monroeville 3, N. London 0

NEW LONDON — The Eagles picked up a Firelands Conference win over the Wildcats on Thursday, winning in three sets 25-16, 25-11, 25-20.

Monroeville improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the FC. New London fell to 1-4, 0-3.

Rachel Clingman led the Eagles in serving, going 11-of-12 with an ace, while Ashlyn Tommas was 8-of-9 with a pair of aces. Kara Schafer was 72-of-74 setting with 32 assists. Kylee Brooks and Adrian Barman each notched nine kills, while Brooks also added a block. Kelsie Palmer and Kirsten Stieber both recorded seven kills. Palmer had three blocks and Stieber added two blocks and 11 digs. Stacia Stieber led the team with 15 digs.

Leah McNeely paced New London with nine points, including three aces. Lili Bartow had nine assists and McNeely added one. Maryonna Cathey tallied five kills, Gabby Ledbetter had four and Katie Layport chipped in with three. McNeely also led the team in digs with 10, while Layport and Cathey both had four,

The Eagles will return to action on Thursday when they travel to Mapleton. New London will play at St. Paul the same day.

St. Paul 3, Crestview 0

OLIVESBURG — The Lady Flyers remain undefeated after defeating Crestview in an FC match on Thursday, 25-19, 25-16, 25-8.

Rachel Bleile seemed to have a hand in almost everything for St. Paul (3-0, 3-0). She had 14 points, including a pair of aces, with 12 digs and 45 assists. Lauren Chandler scored nine points with two aces and notched 20 digs to lead the team. Tess Lepley paced the Flyers at the net with 18 kills, as Meghan Hedrick had 15 and Kamryn Maxwell added 11.

In junior varsity action, the Lady Flyers picked up a 25-12, 25-9 win over the Cougars. Danielle Smith and Anna Lukasko had eight and six kills, respectively. Libby Dvorak chipped in with 10 digs.

St. Paul will play at the Sidney Lehman Catholic Labor Day invite on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Western Reserve 3, Plymouth 0

PLYMOUTH — The Roughriders improved to 3-0 in the FC with a sweep of the host Big Red, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.

For Western, Brooke Ommert was 18-of-18 hitting with 11 kills, while Avery Tubbs was 25-of-26 with 12 kills and five blocks. Emma Weber added four kills.

Also for the Roughriders, Andrea Robson and Hannah Burke each had 14 assists, and Sammie Scott had 13 digs. Joleen Muenz served 12 points with two aces, and Alyssa Burch added 10 points and four aces.

South Central 3, Mapleton 0

NANKIN TWP. — The Trojans swept past the host Mounties for an FC win Thursday, 25-6, 25-6, 25-8.

With the win, South Central improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the FC. The Trojans host Lucas on Saturday.

Edison 3, Vermilion 0

MILAN — Edison’s Jordyn Mitnik tallied 14 digs to go over 1,000 for her career and also break Emily Stewart’s school-record mark of 1,006 as the Chargers beat Vermilion 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 on Thursday in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division contest.

Mitnik finished with 15 points for the Chargers (2-4, 2-0), including four aces. Jessica Stoll a team-high 10 kills and Kami Neuberger was credited with 17 assists. Neuberger added 11 digs on defense.

Also on defense, Melissa Kuhl and Hannah Vitaz each had two blocks each for Edison. Vitaz added five kills. Natalie Lambert had 10 assists, six points and two aces.

TENNIS

Norwalk 5, Shelby 0

The Lady Truckers cruised to an easy victory over the Whippets on Thursday in a Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division match.

Megan Berry defeated Leah Karnes 6-0, 6-1 in first singles. In second singles, Gabby Horowitz picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kristen Long. Lizzie Ratliff won the third singles match against Allie Gies 6-2, 6-1.

The Norwalk first doubles teams of Macy Miller and Jordan Gran and second doubles team Sela Berry and Mara Berry swept both matches 6-0, 6-0.

The Lady Truckers (6-3, 3-1) will return to action on Tuesday at Sandusky in another Lake division matchup.

Willard 5, Huron 0

HURON — The Crimson Flashes improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Bay division in the SBC after a sweep of the host Tigers on Thursday.

At first singles, Emma Moll topped Huron’s Katey Franks (6-1, 6-3), while the Flashes’ Carlee Gibson beat Desiree Fisher at second singles (6-1, 7-6 (7-4). Addison Paxton beat Hannah Brunow at third singles (6-0, 6-2).

At first doubles, Willard’s Addie Slone and Jo Brubaker beat Madison Carmel and Gretchen Blackwell (6-1, 6-1), while Whitney Robinson and Torie Barnett swept Paige ROmell and Angelina Rodriguez at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Bellevue 5, Tiffin Columbian 0

TIFFIN — The Lady Red swept the Tornadoes in Thursday’s SBC match.

At first singles, Chloe Brubaker won 6-3, 6-2 over Katie Smith, while Rayven Whyde was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at second singles over Columbian’s Marina Pennycuff. Summer Strunk won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles for the Lady Red over Casey Knutson.

In doubles play, Mackenna Peacock and Skylar Strunk won 6-0, 6-3 over Brook Smith and Sophie Crist at first doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Mady Brugnone and Wyanna Schalk were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Alexis Smith and Erin Musil.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 7, Tiffin Columbian 0

TIFFIN — Norwalk routed Columbian in SBC Bay division action Wednesday.

Petie Adamos led the Truckers (1-3-1, 1-0-1 SBC) with three goals and an assist, while Luke Kelly, Jose Escobedo and Garrison Smith each added one goal.

Kelly, Smith and Jose Dominguez each had one assist for Norwalk.

Zach Albright and Tyler Clark combined to earn the shutout for the Truckers, who return to action Wednesday at Clyde.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk 3, Columbian 0

NORWALK — Kaelyn Harkness scored twice and added assist as host Norwalk improved to 2-2 with a 3-0 win over visiting Columbian Wednesday night in an SBC Lake division matchup.

Kendall Bigler had the other goal and assist for Norwalk (2-2), which visits Clyde on Wednesday.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Paul tabs second at tri-meet

BELLEVUE — The Lady Flyers beat the Polar Bears and lost to the Redmen in a tri meet on Thursday.

St. Paul shot 201, while Bellevue carded a 192 and Margaretta 203. Gabby Scavuzzo (45) paced the Flyers, followed by Miller Hosack (50), Caitlyn Corrigan (51), Brooke Bleile (55), Sara Scavuzzo (60) and Tori Pocos (61).

For Bellevue, Jena Staley shot a 45, followed by Abby Bullion (47), Riley Hager (49) and Mady Norman (51).

Norwalk 194, Columbian 214

TIFFIN — At Seneca Hills golf course, Norwalk improved to 4-2 with a 20-stroke win over host Columbian.

Bethany Cring led Norwalk with a 42, followed by Anna Little (45), Hannah Dumbeck (49) and Bella Blaney (58).

BOYS GOLF

Perkins 179, Bellevue 180

OXFORD TWP. — Perkins slipped past Bellevue by a stroke in SBC Lake division action Thursday at Wousickett golf course.

For Bellevue (2-5), Connor Rospert carded a team-low round of 42. Nate Fox and Jacob Tiell both added rounds of 45, while Jacob Volkman shot a 48.

CROSS COUNTRY

NMS competes in quad Tuesday

The Norwalk middle school cross country teams each won a quad meet against Bellevue, Shelby and Willard on Tuesday.

Earning top five placement for the girls included runner-up Shyanne Moser and Kyle Moser (fifth). Abby Hart was sixth, followed by Lana Oglesby (12th) and Megan Olsen (14th).

The Truckers’ Kyler Kromer won the boys race, and was followed by Xavier Sweet (fifth), Astchin Petersen (sixth), Luke Brown (10th) and Bryan Sommers (13th).

FOOTBALL

Norwalk freshmen blank Edison

NORWALK — The Norwalk freshmen football team shut out Edison Thursday night with a 21-0 win.

Andrew Mozina threw three touchdown passes, while the Truckers were stout on defense with great performances turned in by Jakob Stebel, Jake Davies, and Alex Roblero. Nathan Adleman kicked three extra points while holding the line on both sides of the ball.

Norwalk eighth-grade blasts Vermilion

VERMILLION — The Truckers lit up the Sailors in a 60-0 rout in eighth-grade action Wednesday afternoon.

For Norwalk (2-0), Kade Staley had touchdown runs of 65 and 39 yards, while Daniel Traczek scored on runs of 80 and 22 yards. Nick Murr scored on an eight-yard run, while Ryan Ritzenthauler had a 12-yard TD.

Scoring two-point conversions for the Truckers included Carson Bauman (2), Sam Battles (2), Jamyis Williams, Andrew Olaniyan and Traczek.

On defense, Drew Shope (35 yards) and Seth Bogner (50 yards) each returned interceptions for TDs, while Jesse Harris also intercepted a pass. Shope finished with four sacks and a fumble recovery. Cameron Smith and Dalton Steffanni each added a sack.

ATHLETICS

Hopewell-Loudon to join SBC in 2019

BASCOM — The Hopewell-Loudon board of education unanimously approved an invitation to join the Sandusky Bay Conference in athletics on Tuesday night.

The Chieftains have been members of the Blanchard Valley Conference since 2014 after the breakup of the Midland Athletic League.

Hopewell-Loudon will be able to join the SBC for the 2019-20 school year.

Next year, Gibsonburg and Danbury will join the River division of the conference along with Lakota, Tiffin Calvert, Fremont St. Joseph, Margaretta, Willard, Old Fort and New Riegel.

Shelby recently announced its intention to spend one year in the SBC, as it will join the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference next year. Willard is expected to go into the Bay division to replace the rival Whippets with the Chieftains entering the River along with Danbury and Gibsonburg.