Norwalk sweeps Clyde in SBC win

The Norwalk volleyball team defeated Clyde in three sets Thursday in a Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division match, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15.

The Lady Truckers remain unbeaten at 3-0 (2-0 Lake). The Lady Fliers fall to 3-3 overall, and at 0-2 in the division, are looking for their first league win.

About halfway through the first set, Norwalk led 17-10, only to have Clyde come back to tie it up at 18. Norwalk eventually pulled away for a 25-20 win.

“They’re a good team and play aggressive,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said of Clyde. “We’re still young. We’re still learning how to play together consistently and what (we have) to do.”

Senior libero Anne Davidson served eight straight points to start the second set. Overall, she had 25 digs and four aces.

Kalizewski said the 8-0 lead helped her team settle in on the way to a 25-13 win.

“It was a nice way to start that (set),” she said. “It does a lot for us. It gives us an edge to stay ahead. It gives us a chance to work through some issues we were having.”

Norwalk senior Alaina Kelley had 34 assists.

Sophomore Claire Kelley had 14 kills. Senior Aimee Smith and sophomore Olivia Ward each added seven kills while freshman Karley Miller contributed six.

Haleigh Skinner, a sophomore, had eight digs.

Clyde played two SBC Lake division opponents — Norwalk and Perkins — this week.

“We knew Norwalk was going to be good. Norwalk and Perkins were voted (No.) 1 and 2. When you play them both in the same week, it gets to be a little interesting,” Clyde coach Betty Hasselbach said, calling it “a rough week.”

Senior Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 17 digs. Freshman Grace Ball had 17 assists.

Senior Alicia Carter-Koonce had eight digs and six kills and sophomore Ruby Schabel added five kills.

Maddie Greenslade, a senior, had six digs, four kills and two solo blocks. Junior Jackie Smith also had two solo blocks to go with four digs and two kills.

Hasselbach sees Clyde being a “force to be reckoned with by the end of the season” if the Fliers can continue building on what they’re doing.

“We are a young team, but I like the energy that I saw my group came out with (Thursday),” she said. “We had a couple good blocks; I like seeing that; these are things we can build on.”

In junior varsity action, Norwalk won in two sets, 25-14 and 25-10.

Follow Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby on Twitter at @Cary_reporter and on Facebook at “Cary Ashby — reporter & comic book blogger.”