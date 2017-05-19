Danhoff receives Tiemersma Award at Calvin College

Stephan Hooker of Hudsonville, Michigan, is this year's Beré Memorial Award winner while Laura Danhoff of Willard, Ohio, is this year’s recipient of the Tiemersma Award.

The Beré Memorial Award has been presented annually by Calvin since 1951. The Beré honors the top senior male student-athlete, based on athletic ability, scholastic rank, character and leadership, and is selected by the school's male coaches and the members of the Athletics Committee. It is given in memory of Joe Beré, a Calvin student who was killed in a 1949 auto accident on his way to watch a Calvin basketball game. The winner is selected by the coaches of the school's men's sports and an Athletics Committee made up of students and non-physical education department faculty members.

This is the 43rd year that Calvin has given the Tiemersma award--presented annually to the top senior female student-athlete. The award honors Kay Tiemersma, the first woman physical education teacher in the member schools of the Christian Schools International organization, and a pioneer in women's sports. Its presentation is based on athletic ability, scholastic standing, and character and leadership. The winner is selected by the coaches of the school's women's sports and an Athletics Committee made up of students and non-physical education department faculty members.

Laura Danhoff hails from Willard, Ohio. She is a graduate of Willard High School. Over the last four years, Danhoff has put together an amazing four-year career on the Calvin women’s volleyball team.

A four-year starter as a middle-blocker, Danhoff holds the distinction of playing on a pair of national championship teams at Calvin, doing so as a freshman in 2013 and again this past fall as a senior.

Over the course of her career, she was a three-time AVCA Division III All-American, earning second team honors in 2014, third team honors in 2015 and first team accolades in 2016. This past November, she was named the NCAA III Finals Most Outstanding Player after leading Calvin to three straight wins in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, including a three-set triumph over Washington University in the national championship final. In a thrilling five-set win over Emory University in the national quarterfinals, she tallied 21 kills with six block assists. She served as a captain on Calvin’s 2016 national championship team. During the 2016, season, she tallied 431 kills along with a .380 attack percentage while averaging 0.77 blocks-per-set.

She was named the MIAA’s Freshman of the Year in 2013 and landed a spot on the All-MIAA second team and Great Lakes All-Region honorable mention list later that fall. She was subsequently named to the All-MIAA first team the following three years and was named the MIAA’s Most Valuable Player this fall. She was a five-time MIAA Player of the Week and led Calvin to four consecutive MIAA regular season championships, four straight NCAA III Tournament berths and three appearances in the NCAA III Final Four.

Danhoff is majoring in kinesiology and will graduate from Calvin on Saturday. She will begin graduate school in physical therapy at the University of Mount Union next fall.

At Calvin, she has been a member of Calvin’s SAAC organization. She has also served as a Special Olympics volunteer while also serving as a nursery volunteer at her Grand Rapids church home throughout her time as a student. In 2016, she also spent four weeks as a volunteer with the Henry Head Start program

Laura Danhoff is the daughter of Don and Sharon Danhoff of Willard, Ohio.