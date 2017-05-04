MacFarland commits to Middle Georgia State for volleyball

The Norwalk High School senior signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Middle Georgia State University.

“I liked how far it is, honestly,” MacFarland said. “The town was just little and kind of like Norwalk, it’s a great community. (The volleyball program) started two years ago, so I’ll be coming to a new program with new girls, which I like a lot because I get to help start the program. They’re pretty nice girls and I can’t wait to start.”

MacFarland will be going from a team that won 69 straight Northern Ohio League matches and finished with a 21-6 overall record last season to a team that has recorded only eight total wins.

“It’s going to be quite a change, but with new girls coming in, I believe we’ll be a program that does win our conference and that does go far. I’m excited to see what we do,” MacFarland said.

Lady Trucker volleyball coach Angie Kalizewski is excited to see one of her favorite athletes move on to the next level.

“This is a great fit for Cara, I’m really glad that she’s going to be able to continue her career. She’s worked so hard for this,” Kalizewski said.

MacFarland will also be moving away from her primary position, outside hitter, where she recorded 322 kills and 322 digs in the 2016 campaign.

“I’ll be libero, so I’ll be controlling all the defense, which is really good because once we have a pass, we go from a set to a hit and be in control of the game. It’s going to be a lot different because I was the scorer, and now I’ll just be defense. I mean, it’s going to be a change, but I think I’ll enjoy it.”

Kalizewski feels that MacFarland will exceed expectations in her newly-assigned role.

“It’s hard when you come from a school like ours and we really couldn’t showcase her highest skill, that of defense, so I’m really glad that schools are able to recognize that and honor her for what she’s capable of. She’s going to have the ability to be well-rounded and jump in for anything they need. She works really hard and knows the game inside and out. College is a really good fit for her. She’s going to enjoy it and she’s going to do really well. She wants to win and that’s the biggest thing when you get to that level. You’ve got to want to win and that’s all that she cares about,” Kalizewski said.

MacFarland already has big dreams for the road ahead.

“I want to come on and start as libero. I would like to be able to come in and win the conference my freshman year and see if we can go to nationals.”

Cara, the daughter of Chris and Chrissy MacFarland will be majoring in special education.