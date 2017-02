Northshore Miller 13A team takes title

Northshore Miller 13A volleyball team took home the championship of the Cleveland State Tournament over the weekend. Members of the team include: Megan Solberg, Emma Solberg, Kira Appeman, Sarah Matlack, Sydney Kuhl, Josie Skinn, Hannah Lyons, Dyllan Knoll, and Devyn Eisenhower. The team is coached by St. Paul varsity coach Nancy Miller.