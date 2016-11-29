logo

High school volleyball

All-Firelands Conference volleyball teams announced

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 4:42 PM

The All-Firelands Conference volleyball teams were released to the media on Tuesday afternoon with 23 local players earning honors.

Hitters

First Team

Halle Schoen, St. Paul, Sr.

Meghan Hedrick, St. Paul, Jr.

Ashley Painley, St. Paul, Sr.

Natalie Restille, Crestview, Soph.

Lexie Adams, South Central, Sr.

Second Team

Tess Lepley, St. Paul, Jr.

Camryn Hall, Crestview, Sr.

Ashlyn Tommas, Monroeville, Jr.

Kirsten Stieber, Monroeville, Jr.

Brooke Barman, Monroeville, Soph.

Delaney Porter, New London, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Romy Thornsberry, Plymouth, Sr.

Kelsie Palmer, Monroeville, Fr.

Olivia Keysor, South Central, Sr.

Setters

First Team

Rachel Bleile, St. Paul, Soph.

Summer Sweeting, South Central, Sr.

Second Team

Kara Schafer, Monroeville, Jr.

Kayleigh Kaufman, Crestview, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Andrea Robson, Western, Jr.

Danie Haupricht, Mapleton, Soph.

Defensive Specialist

First Team

Sarah Oney, South Central, Jr.

Second Team

Stacia Stieber, Monroeville, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Hickey, Crestview, Jr.

Lauren Chandler, St. Paul, Soph.

Libero

First Team

Kaeleigh Stang, St. Paul, Sr.

Second Team

Morgan White, Western, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Brea Wilson, New London, Sr.

FC Player of the year:

Halle Schoen, St. Paul, Sr.

FC Coach of the year:

Nancy Miller, St. Paul

