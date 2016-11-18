Monroeville's Breanna Kramer named Freshman of the Year

The six WJU standouts have helped the team claim the fourth MEC Regular Season title in a row, while they aided in a 35-2 season record, the most wins in NCAA Division II, and a 16-0 MEC mark for the fourth-straight time.

In a high-quality opening year, Kramer earned the MEC Freshman of the Year and MEC All-Freshman Team acclaim. The first-year player from Norwalk, Ohio led the Cardinals with 33 service aces, while second with 284 kills and third with 376 digs. She recorded her season-best 18 kills and 17 digs at Wingate and dug a high of 24 attacks against Clarion. Kramer also served up three aces in three matches.