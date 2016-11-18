logo

Monroeville's Breanna Kramer named Freshman of the Year

• Today at 3:30 PM

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In the midst of another winning run, Wheeling Jesuit swept the Mountain East Conference Volleyball awards announced Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals' Haley Kindall was voted the Player of the Year, Kayce Krucki earned the Libero of the Year and Breanna Kramer grabbed the Freshman of the Year, while their head coach Christy Benner as the Coach of the Year.

The six WJU standouts have helped the team claim the fourth MEC Regular Season title in a row, while they aided in a 35-2 season record, the most wins in NCAA Division II, and a 16-0 MEC mark for the fourth-straight time.

In a high-quality opening year, Kramer earned the MEC Freshman of the Year and MEC All-Freshman Team acclaim. The first-year player from Norwalk, Ohio led the Cardinals with 33 service aces, while second with 284 kills and third with 376 digs. She recorded her season-best 18 kills and 17 digs at Wingate and dug a high of 24 attacks against Clarion. Kramer also served up three aces in three matches.

