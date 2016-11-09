Millis, Bleile are your Reflector Players of the Week

Rachel Bleile of St. Paul volleyball earned the nod after dishing out 31 assists in the Flyers regional semifinal win on Wednesday. She proceeded to dish out 51 more in a 4-set regional final loss to McComb on Saturday in the regional finals. The Flyers finished 26-1 this season as the setter added 82 assists in her final two games of the season. She earned the most votes of six area fall sport athletes.

Colten Millis of Monroeville led the Eagles to a playoff victory over Windham with a 204-yard, 5-touchdown performance on Saturday night. The Eagles improve to 10-1 and take on St. Paul on Saturday. He earned the most votes of any football athlete competing in Week 11.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.