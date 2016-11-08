BW Volleyball Student-Athletes Garner All-OAC Accolades

Alicia Lortcher of Norwalk earn honors as well as Shannon Ott of Milan.

Danhoff leads Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin has been selected to host an eight team NCAA Division III volleyball regional from Nov. 10-12. The winner of the region will advance to the quarterfinal round in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Knights are making their 26th NCAA Tournament appearance and the 13th-straight appearance with coach Warners.

Willard grad Laura Danhoff has been instrumental in leading the Knights to a successful season.

The Knights will host Pittsburgh-Bradford in the opening match of the tournament. The Panthers come into the match at 25-5 and AMCC champions at 9-0. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Knights are 45-25 all-time in the NCAA Division III Tournament, including a 32-10 record under head coach Dr. Amber Warners.