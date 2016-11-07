District 6 volleyball honors announced

Division II

Earning first team honors was a pair of Norwalk hitters in Cara MacFarland and Sara Staley. Alaina Kelley of Norwalk and Payton Vogel of Bellevue both took second team honors. Anne Davidson of Norwalk and Jenna Strayer of Bellevue took third team honors while Lyndsey Sheldon of Norwalk earned honorable mention.

Division III

In Division III, Edison’s Kennedy Ames was the only area athlete to be name to the first team All-District 6. Earning second team was Willard’s Madie Secor, Western Reserve’s Morgan Boswall and Edison’s Jordyn Mitnik. Taking third team honors was Lydia Wiers of Willard, Andrea Robson of Western Reserve and Kelsey Schuster of Edison. Three players earned honorable mention as well in Willard’s Cassie Crawford, Edison’s Julia Kessler and Western Reserve’s Morgan White.

Division IV

Five area athletes were named first team All-District 6 including three from St. Paul. Kaeleigh Stang, Halle Schoen and Meghan Hedrick represented the Flyers on first team while Stacia Stieber of Monroeville and Summer Sweeting of South Central joined them. Kara Schafer of Monroeville, Rachele Bleile of St. Paul, Sarah Oney of South Central, Ashlyn Tommas of Monroeville and Ashley Painley of St. Paul took second team honors. Lexie Adams of South Central, Kirsten Stieber of Monroeville and Delaney Porter of New London took third team honors while Brooke Barman of Monroeville and Romy Thornsberry of Plymouth took honorable mention.

All-Ohio

MacFarland was named to the third team All-Ohio list while Staley earned honorable mention as members for the Truckers in Division II. Ames was the only area representative from Division III as she earned honorable mention All-Ohio. Hedrick, Schoen and Stang all earned second team All-Ohio honors in Division IV for the Flyers and Stieber and Sweeting were honorable mention All-Ohio. Miller won the Coaches Achievement Award in Division IV as well.

