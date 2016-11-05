Truckers see magical run come to an end

The Norwalk Truckers volleyball squad put together an incredibly successful season that included a magical ride to the regional finals on Saturday afternoon at Ontario High School. The only thing standing in their way of a trip to state was the Padua Bruins, a team the Truckers beat at a home invite in three sets.

But the Bruins came out swinging and swept the Truckers in three straight sets 25-15, 25-17 and 25-10.

“We just didn’t play our game,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “I can’t sugar coat it. There is no if, ands or buts about it. We did not play our match. It is easy to make a team look really good when the other team is out of sync. But the kids still played hard and that was all we could ask for.”

The Truckers held a lead just twice in the entire match midway through the second set before Padua ended it on a long run and ultimately took the regional title. The Truckers defeated the Bruins during the Norwalk invite in three sets, but the Bruins were missing an athletic outside hitter and the Truckers were fully healthy.

During Wednesday’s regional semifinal win over Celina, senior Sara Staley went up for a block and came down awkwardly on her ankle. With it heavily taped and in a brace, the middle hitter tried to give it a go in warm ups, but the ankle never loosened up and she did what she could to help her team from the bench.

“It was a huge loss,” Kalizewski said of her senior middle hitter. “She has played varsity for four years and we took a big hit. She worked so hard to get back and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort she made trying to prepare for this game. We tried to see how she could do during warm ups and she just couldn’t go. There is nothing you can do and there was no point in putting her out there and risking injuring her further.”

The Truckers end their season with a 21-6 record, a sectional and district championship as well as another Northern Ohio League title in the final year of the conference. They ended with a 69-game NOL winning streak. Saturday afternoon just wasn’t the Truckers’ day.

With the loss, the Truckers say goodbye to four seniors who have been instrumental in that long NOL streak. Sara Staley, Ally Douglas, Lyndsey Sheldon and Cara MacFarland played their final game in the blue and gold.

“They have made huge gains,” Kalizewski said. “This is one of the first groups I have had since they were in seventh grade. I have had the privilege of watching them grow and be there the whole way. They are great kids who work incredibly hard.”

Sheldon ended her final game with a pair of kills and a point serving.

“Lyndesy Sheldon is a fighter,” Kalizewski said. “She has had to come off of the bench in her younger years in some very tough situations and she took it like a gamer. She always works hard and pushes her team to do their best.”

Douglas continued to find success serving after going off for 10 points on Wednesday, she added six more points on Saturday.

“Ally Douglas has a phenomenal serve,” Kalizewski said. “As a coach, I rely on that a lot from her. She always brings a smile to the floor and has worked hard to get to where she is at. I am very proud of her.”

Staley was forced to miss her final game for the Truckers due to her ankle injury. Before the unfortunate event, she had three kills, two blocks and two points in the first set of Wednesday’s regional semifinal win. Her volleyball career is far from over.

“Sara Staley has been on the floor since she was a freshman,” Kalizewski added. “The gains she has had this year alone are huge. I look forward to getting the chance to go see her play in college. She is going to do a lot of good things in college.”

MacFarland led the team in kills this season and added seven more to her total in Saturday’s match. She added a pair of blocks and two points serving as well.

“Cara has worked so hard to get where she is at,” Kalizewski said. “It is tough to be a shorter outside hitter and to get to where she is at, is incredible. There is always so much pressure on her and she always gets through it. She did a great job. She is going to go play in college too so it will be a lot of fun to watch them at the next level. All four have become great leaders and will be hugely missed.”

The Truckers saw some gutsy performances out of their underclassmen as well with Claire Kelley sending down four kills and Aimee Smith adding five. Freshman Delaney Thomas added a pair of kills as well. Junior Alaina Kelley dished out 13 assists and two points. Anne Davidson added a point and an assist for the Truckers.

With all of the accomplishments this season, Kalizewski admits the Truckers made some people open their eyes a bit and realize just how special the 2016 group really was.

“I could tell you that there were not very many people that thought we would be here right now,” Kalizewski said. “You know what your kids are capable of and you just have to get them there and I think we as a team did a very good job of reaching our potential. They played for each other and were very coachable. If we were healthy, you would see a different outcome but we had a great year. I couldn’t ask for more other than that one match.”

