Truckers ready for next chapter with Padua

The Norwalk Truckers volleyball team takes on an all-too-familiar foe on Saturday in Padua. In 2012, the Truckers beat Padua in an epic 5-set thriller to make the trip to state and in 2014, Padua avenged the loss in the regional final. It is only right the two teams meet in an even year for a trip to state on the line once again.

Though, the Truckers have the upper hand with a win over the Bruins during the season’s Norwalk Invite, it surely doesn’t mean the Truckers and their head coach Angie Kalizewski will be taking the Bruins lightly.

“We have quite a history,” Kalizewski said. “So it doesn’t come down to beating each other once or twice, it is just history. It is going to be a long, hard-fought battle on both ends and we are extremely excited.”

The Bruins took down Ottawa-Glandorf in the regional semifinals in the early game on Wednesday which allowed the Truckers to do a little scouting before their match with Celina. Padua lost the opening set but rattled off three consecutive set wins to advance 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-16. Meanwhile, the Truckers cruised to a 3-set win over Celina.

In the game, Aimee Smith and Cara MacFarland went off for a combined 33 kills. After the win, the duo explained what they learned from watching Padua in the match before.

“We played them before and we beat them, but they are going to come out strong,” Smith said. “We will just have to come out stronger than what we did (Wednesday) and work as a team.”

MacFarland noticed the Bruins athleticism, but vows to make sure her senior season continues.

“They have very strong hitters so we just have to make sure we are there with our blocks,” MacFarland said. “We will have to run a pretty fast offense because I think we have the speed advantage. If we serve aggressive, I think we will take it.”

During the Truckers 3-set regional semifinal win, senior Sara Staley went up for a block at the net and came down awkwardly on her ankle. She was helped off of the court and was unable to put any weight on it. She returned to the bench with her ankle wrapped in ice and did not return to action. Her status for the regional final game is still up in the air.

She was replaced by freshman Delaney Thomas who filled in nicely in the biggest game of her young career.

With a potential trip to state on the line, Kalizewski admits there is one major key to a Trucker victory.

“Control,” Kalizewski said. “We have to stay under control and pick apart their errors. We have to find the open holes while staying focused. We also have to see where Sara is at. She is a huge part of our success.”

The Truckers tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ontario High School.

The only thing left is to add another chapter to the Padua vs Norwalk history book.

