Lady Flyers dominate Archers, advance to regional finals

On Wednesday, the Lady Flyers defeated Antwerp 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 to punch their ticket to the Division IV regional final match.

“We’re at regionals, I think my kids are trying to focus in on what they’re trying to do,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “They’re working hard and they want a trip to the final four. I think they’re focused in on what they’re trying to accomplish.”

The match started out very evenly, as the teams seemed to exchange every other point until it was tied up at 6-6.

Then The Lady Flyers decided to turn it up a notch, going on a 14-2 run to make it 20-8 before finishing it up at 25-10.

Miller thinks playing on the big stage got to the girls a little bit at the beginning of the first set.

“I think getting that first game under our belt in the match was great. Once we did settle in, I felt like we were in control of the match,” Miller said.

St. Paul started out the second set on a hot streak, scoring the first six points — two of which were aces by senior libero Kaeleigh Stang. Stang finished with three aces and 22 total points. After a point by Antwerp, the Lady Flyers went on to take the next seven points to take a 13-1 advantage.

St. Paul finished the second set with three runs of five points or more.

Miller said the tempo at which St. Paul plays at is a strength for her girls.

“I feel like I have five hitters that can put the ball down at any point. The hitters did a great job. Our tight blocking was exceptional. We’ve been working hard at it because midway through the season, even toward the end of the season we struggled a little bit with our blocking.”

Ironically enough, it was a block by Meghan Hedrick and Ashley Painley that sealed the match.

“The kids have been very focused in practice and working on it, working on that pressing and it’s paying off.”

Hedrick finished with 13 kills and seven blocks, followed by Kamryn Maxwell with seven kills, Painley added six kills. Rachel Bleile dished out 31 assists, as Lauren Chandler and Painley both scored 10 points serving.

“They’re a great mix of kids. They really push each other. It’s kind of fun to watch in practice, the way they push each other and go after each other a little bit at time. It’s kind of fun, as a coach, to watch that and watch that competitiveness in a healthy atmosphere. What you see on the floor is really what you see in practice out of these kids. They push, push, push all the time. They’re hard work is paying off for them right now,” Miller said.

St. Paul (26-0) will take on McComb (25-2) in the regional final on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Arlington in three sets to advance.

“Right now, I think the biggest thing for us is to take care of ourselves,” Miller said.