Lady Truckers stay alive, will play in district final

But despite losing a 21-13 lead in a Game 3 loss, there was no time for Norwalk senior Sara Staley to feel sorry for herself or her teammates. Down two games to one against Lexington — the same team that knocked out the Truckers in the Division II district finals a year earlier, and who they beat in 2014’s finals — it was keep fighting or go home, something that was clearly expressed the court.

“The four seniors were telling everyone, ‘we’re not ready to be done. We want to keep going and need to focus,’” Staley said.

It must have worked.

Norwalk fell behind as much as five in Game 4, before finishing on a 12-3 run to force a deciding game. Then in the winner-take-all set, the Lady Lex jumped out to 11-7 and 13-9 leads.

But it was a tip kill by senior Cara MacFarland that dropped to the floor just on the other side of the net, ending a 7-2 run giving the Truckers a 19-25, 27-25, 24-26, 25-19, 16-14 victory in the contest played at Seneca East.

The Truckers (20-5), ranked No. 15 in the final Div. II coaches poll, advances to play Celina (17-8) — which topped Lima Shawnee 25-16, 25-21, 25-21.

“So many feelings really,” said MacFarland of her immediate emotions upon seeing her ball hit the floor. “Excitement was the biggest. We can do so many things down the road, and I’m just excited for our next step.”

It was a struggle for hitters MacFarland, Staley, Aimee Smith and others at the net. Facing a much taller Lexington (19-5) squad it beat 25-22, 25-13 on Sept. 3 at the Norwalk Invite, it was tough sledding at the net.

MacFarland and Staley each finished with a team-high 16 kills, but both also combined for 107 total hit attempts.

The second game started out much better in Norwalk’s favor. MacFarland’s service ace made it 9-2 early on until the Lady Lex slowly and methodically cut the deficit, taking leads of five separate occasions, including a 25-24 lead on a block by Olivia Kearns.

Three consecutive kills by Lyndsey Sheldon, then two from Staley, though, even things up at a game apiece.

In Game 3, Alaina Kelley wasn’t even looking when she bumped a ball that went for a kill and a 20-13 Norwalk lead as it seemed the Truckers were well en route to a 2-1 advantage. But then scoring runs of three, five, two and three points by Lexington proved too much to overcome. A hard hit from Kocher hit off a a Norwalk defender and went out of bounds behind her and her teammates to give them all the momentum going into a pivotal Game 4.

Truckers coach Angie Kalizewski admitted she didn’t have any magic words of wisdom as her girls sat dejected on the bench.

“I don’t know,” she joked. “I just kind of talk out of emotion. I’m a very emotional player and coach. This group has been with me long enough where they react to that very well. They know when I’m emotional that it’s time to go. They read it, they see me and they know i believe in them.

Norwalk jumped out to a 5-3 edge in Game 5, thanks to a kill from Claire Kelley in the back row. The lead was 7-5 when Lauren Slaton started a 6-0 Lexington run with back-to-back kills at the net.

Finally, the run was stopped by a kill from MacFarland, where she found no one covering in back row.

“Honestly, we’re just so close to each other that we know how to balance each others emotions,” said MacFarland of the up-and-down games to finish the match. “We just worked through everything together and kept playing our game.”

Alaina Kelley finished with 47 assists for the Truckers, who had 103 total digs. Anne Davidson had 20 digs, followed by Sheldon with 18, Alaina Kelley with 17, Staley with 16 and MacFarland with 15. Staley added four blocks. Ally Douglas had 11 points and three aces at the service line.

“This is a great group of kids,” Kalizewski said. “They work extremely hard. They have goals set that they want to meet and they’re going to do everything they can to meet them. They’re led by four amazing seniors who are determined, hard-working and they buy into everything that I try to get them to do. You can’t ask for more than that.

“I’m kind of speechless seeing us get to regionals again,” she added. “I know what these girls are capable of, so to see them doing it and putting it together, it’s an emotional thing for me. I’m just very thankful to see them working this hard and believing in what they’re doing.”