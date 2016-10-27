Flyers roll to 10th district title in 15 years

Playing a basically flawless Division IV district championship match on Thursday night at Willard High School allowed the Flyers to grab their 10th district title in 15 years in a 3-set sweep over Buckeye Central. The No. 11 team in the state was no match for the No. 2 team in the state.

What started out as a close first set quickly turned into a 25-15 stroll after the Flyers went on an 9-5 run to close things out. The second set saw the closest score of the night even after St. Paul jumped out to a very quick 5-0 lead. The comfortable lead allowed the Flyers to withstand a fierce Buckettes comeback and take the second set 25-18.

In the third set, the Flyers could taste the district championship and put up the most dominating performance of the night winning it 25-12 and the celebration began.

“Tonight was way better than Tuesday night,” Miller added. “I felt like on Tuesday night we were just off. We spent a lot of time just working on the mental aspect of our game. It payed off and we came out much more prepared to play the beginning of the game.

“It has been a huge goal for these seniors. They have really stepped up their leadership. It didn’t come naturally to them; they have worked very hard at becoming great leaders for us.”

The Flyers were powered by a 4-headed spiking attack in Ashley Painley, Meghan Hedrick, Tess Lepley and Halle Schoen. Painley led all hitters with 15 kills while Hedrick added 14, Lepley chipped in with nine and Schoen sent down seven.

“It is a tribute to these kids and their hard work and what they put in to the offseason,” Miller said. “They all jump extremely well and we have a lot of speed at the net. Rachel (Bleile) can set any one of these kids and they are all capable of putting the ball down. Our strength at the net is awesome right now but it is all set up by our back row. They give Rachel a great pass.”

But what really seemed to be the game changer was the defensive presence at the net. The Flyers saw 11 blocks from the four athletes. It was a major focusing point in teh team’s preparation at a title run.

“We figured out that we needed to push our hands together even more, get up higher and get up quicker,” Lepley said.

“That was a big focus yesterday in practice and we even broke film down and zoomed in on our hands and body position,” Miller said. “I think a few lights came on and it showed tonight.”

As Lepley and Hedrick missed out on last year’s run to the district finals, they both made sure they took advantage of this season’s opportunity.

“It was a team effort and this is definitely a team sport,” Hedrick said. “I couldn’t do anything without the pass and without the set. My teammates really helped me through my injury last year and coming back this year has been a lot of fun.”

“We have been working so hard in the season and in the offseason,” Lepley said. “Coach Miller pushes us so hard and we encourage each other a lot and we are just a great team.”

Miller gave high remarks about Painley who was a big hitter from the right side. But Painley did more than lead the team in kills. She added 10 points serving with two aces as well. Kaeleigh Stang led the team with 16 points and three aces from the service line while adding 24 digs on defense. Schoen chipped in with 14 digs on the night.

Rachel Bleile pieced together an impressive evening individually with eight points, an ace and 14 digs. She also dished out 43 assists including an unstoppable quick set and hit with Lepley. When the duo have that timed up perfectly, just how good can the Flyers be?

“You don’t even want to know,” Lepley said with a smile.

The Flyers continue to write a historic novel in their volleyball program with the tenth district title. Miller admitted the sustained success is not just one simple thing.

“It is a lot of things,” Miller said. “It is the kids believing in the program and it all starts in January when they get in the weight room four days a week. They sacrifice a lot. They believe in doing what it takes to play at that higher level.”

The Flyers now travel to Elida for a Tuesday evening 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal matchup with Antwerp who knocked off Hicksville in four sets on Thursday. Hedrick admits it doesn’t matter who comes in the Flyers’ way, they have just one goal in mind.

“We have that fire in us and we are driven,” Hedrick said. “We want that state title; we want to get there. Our team is a big family.”

