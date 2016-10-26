Norwalk looking for redemption

The Lady Trucker volleyball squad sure is.

Last season, Norwalk’s season came to an end in the Division II district final against Lexington, with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 loss.

This time, the Lady Truckers plan on coming out top.

“It’s exciting,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “You always want that chance to get somebody back that knocked you out of the tournament. They’re a different make-up of a team, but they’re still good. They showed that (Tuesday) night. They’re very good, they’re very scrappy, they work very hard. We just have to make sure that we know what’s coming and we outwork them — that’s always a big thing in volleyball.”

One good thing for the Truckers will be not having to face Mackenzie Weaver, who now plays at Syracuse

“Last year they had Mackenzie Weaver, so that’s obviously a big loss for them. But they still have kids that have experience for them and they’re still tall. They still have a pretty good block and a good size height. Of course, against us most people look tall. So we have to play to our advantage. Our size can hurt us, but it’s helping us right now, because a lot of people are running a higher offense than us. Our quick offense speeds the game up and keeps the ball off-balace, which let’s us control the ball a little bit,” Kalizewski said.

“Defensively, we have to get touches on the block. We did a fabulous job of that (Tuesday) night. Our girls were getting touches left and right and that was huge. We had two 6-foot (middle-hitters) and a six-foot (outside-hitter), with that you have to get a touch on the block. And then our defense can set up around that. They can play and they can be consistent, get their feet stopped and trust their blocks. That was good and we have to do it again.”

Kalizewski’s girls know what it takes to win a district title, as they did so in the 2014 season — Norwalk’s 10th.

“This senior group is excited because they’ve been (district champions). They were there and some of them were on the floor. They’re ready to go. They have set their goals and we have talked about having to have a big goal in sight, but you have to small goals to reach it. And that’s what they’re doing. They’re just checking one off at a time. Their mindset is very much so on ‘This is what we have to do. This is the next step, this is the next goal and we have to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.’”

Getting ahead in matches earlier in the season will soon pay off for the Lady Truckers, if it hasn’t already, as multiple freshmen have been able to see some floor time.

“They’re doing very well,” Kalizewski said. “You’re first tournament run is always so nerve-wracking for a freshman. As much as they may not want it to show, it shows. But, like Claire (Kelley) had 11 kills (Tuesday) night. That’s huge for a freshman to walk in to her first district semi-finals match, that kind of atmosphere, five game set, and just stay controlled and she did a great job. They all did. They all worked extremely hard and they’ve got a very bright future.”

Though the future is already bright for Norwalk, it will only get brighter if they can get vengeance and bring home another district title.

