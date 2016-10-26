Flyers prepared for district finals match against BC

The Flyers walk in undefeated at 24-0, the Buckettes suffered just one blunder and holds a 23-1 record making this match pitting teams with a combined 47-1 record against each other.

St. Paul is the reigning undefeated Firelands Conference champs while Buckeye Central breezed through the Northern 10 Conference without a hiccup as well.

St. Paul never lost a single set in conference play this season while Buckeye saw just one conference match end with a set loss to Carey.

Thursday night should be a lot of fun.

“They are very solid consistent team with great outside hitter in Jenna Karl,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “They seem to be a very consistent team who takes care of the ball well.”

The Flyers cruised to a 3-set district semifinal win over Monroeville on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the championship game while Buckeye Central used all five sets to advance past Old Fort, the No. 2 rated team in the district. The match pits No. 1 against No. 3 for the district title with St. Paul owning the top spot.

But the Buckettes are not unfamiliar opponents. Last season, the Flyers and Buckettes met up in the district semifinals and battled to a thrilling 5-set St. Paul win. The Flyers won without two main pieces of the undefeated 2016 team.

Last year in the tournament, we didn't have Meghan Hedrick and Ashley Painley due to injuries,” Miller said. “We are a better team this season and matured a lot since last year. Our schedule prepared us well for this moment.”

Hedrick and Painley already proved they provide an impact for St. Paul as Hedrick went off for seven kills and Painley added 10 in the win over Monroeville. The Flyers saw a balanced attack with four hitters going for seven or more kills in the semifinal win. Halle Schoen and Tess Lepely rounded out the well-balanced attack.

I think that is what makes us so successful,” Miller said. We don’t have a one woman show and that is a huge strength for us. We had four kids with seven or more kills and are capable of having five with seven or more. When that happens they all step up and their level of play increases.”

In Wednesday’s practice, the Flyers were focused on stopping Karl, the N10’s second leading hitter with 344 regular-season kills.

“We are putting a lot of effort into our blocking,” Miller said. “We will also focus on serve receive as well as getting in the right mindset to step on the floor on Thursday”

Miller said after the Flyers semifinal win that she wants her team to play like they practice, loose, free and fun.

In a game that is so closely matched and highly anticipated, Miller admits there were two X-Factors that will lead to the outcome of the championship match.

“It will come down to passing and defense,” Miller said. “It is what has been our strength all season. We also have a solid attack with five strong hitters. The team that is firing on all cylinders will win the match.”

The Flyers play the Buckettes at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Willard High School for the district championship.

