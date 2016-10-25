Flyers down Eagles, advance to district finals

St. Paul met up with Firelands Conference rival Monroeville in the district semifinals on Tuesday at Willard High School and the Flyers punched their ticket to Thursday’s district championship yet again. St. Paul swept the Eagles in three sets 25-13, 25-19 and 25-14.

Monroeville held early leads in every set coming out of the gates blazing, but the Flyers were able to win the marathon pulling away at the midway point in all three matches.

“I thought we were very flat tonight and the girls came out a little bit tight,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “We talked about having to find a way to loosen up and play like we practice. I thought Kaeleigh Stang did an awesome job passing for us and Painley was very solid hitting.”

The first two meetings, the Flyers rolled to 3-set wins during conference play, but Monroeville coach Kendra Snook couldn’t be happier with how her young squad performed on Tuesday.

“I cannot complain with how my kids played,” Snook said. “I told them that nobody was giving us a chance except us. I think we played at them and made them earn every single point tonight. We didn’t lay down and give them a victory. I think that showed. It was 24-13 and we sent the volley back five or six times.

“Not at any single point did we give them points. But they were the better team and I wish them the best of luck in the tournament. I am very proud of the way my kids played and how much they have improved this season. We are a different team than the first time we played them. I don’t think the scores are reflective on how close this match really was.”

The Flyers used balanced hitting to keep the Eagles on their toes and take advantage and come away with the victory. They saw four players with five or more kills including two with 10. Meghan Hedrick and Ashley Painley led the way with 10 kills each while Hallee Schoen and Tess Lepley added seven.

“That has been our strength all year and numerous times this year we have had five kids with five or more kills in a match,” Miller added. “I feel like any of our hitters can put the ball down strong.”

Reaping the benefits of a plethora of hitters for the Flyers was Rachel Bleile who dished out 35 assists on the evening. She also sent down two kills herself getting in on the action.

The Flyers saw success from the service line as well with Painley and Hedrick leading the way with 11 points a piece and Stang chipping in with seven while adding 27 digs. Schoen added 17 digs on defense.

Even with the big stats, Miller believes her team saw a much improved Monroeville squad.

“Monroeville is a very well coached team and they came at us very strong,” Miller said. “With my girls playing tight, there was points we should have won that we didn’t take care of very well.”

Monroeville’s season comes to an end with a 16-9 record. Kelsie Palmer led the Eagles with eight kills while Brooke Barman added seven in her final game in the black and gold playing as if she didn’t want her career to end.

“I am very proud of Brooke and how she handled her role as the only senior,” Snook said. “Especially how our season went last year and she was our one returning hitter and she carried a lot of that on her shoulders this season. This was only her second season as a hitter and continued to get better and wear a smile on her face. We are going to miss that and her leadership.”

Ashlyn Tommas added six kills while Kara Schafer dished out 23 assists. Kirsten Stieber added 16 digs while Stacia Stieber chipped in with 12. Tommas added 10 and Maddie Elmlinger recorded nine. As the Eagles say goodbye to the lone senior, Snook admits next season will be an exciting time for the Eagles again.

“Everyone besides Brooke will be back,” Snook said. “We have a lot of improvement to make, but we will have a great starting point. The kids really matured this year with it being their first varsity season for most of them. By the end of this year, they were playing their best volleyball.”

The Flyers remain undefeated on the season at 24-0 and host the winner of Old Fort and Buckeye Central who played the second game at Willard. The two teams are familiar opponents to the Flyers and Miller knows them both very well.

“They are both very solid teams and we played both last year,” Miller said. “Old Fort was young last year and didn’t have any seniors so they are the same team we saw last season. Buckeye Central is a team we played in the district semifinals. They are both very well coached teams and take car of the ball very well. They have very solid passing and hitters that can put the ball down.”

The Flyers will tip off for a district championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Willard High School.

