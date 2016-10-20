Eagles win 10th consecutive sectional title

Thursday night marked the 10th consecutive sectional title for the Eagles after a 3-set convincing win over Lucas, 25-14, 25-6 and 25-12 and improving to 16-8 on the season. The streak will continue.

Just like the nine teams before, the 2016 Eagles will see their number on the banner forever and head coach Kendra Snook admits it should be a special feeling for her group as well as a reminder that if youngsters want to play for the Eagles, they too can see their number on the banner.

“This is 10 in a row for them and a lot of team do not get to put numbers on banners very often and I congratulated them for putting their number up there,” Snook added. “It is a lot of hard work and starts way down with the fifth and sixth graders.

“We have 25 playing at that level right now. Our seventh and eighth grade plays hard and it just funnels up through the program. It takes a winning attitude. Kids know if they come to play Monroeville volleyball it is going to be a lot of hard work but very rewarding at the same time.”

The Eagles trailed just one time the entire night and it was with the scoreboard showing 4-3 in the very first set. From there, the Eagles grabbed the momentum and never let it escape in route to a dominating sectional title win to punch their ticket to the district tournament at Willard. Trailing early, the Eagles looked to their do-it-all junior Ashlyn Tommas to get them going. As she stepped to the service line, she rallied off ten points in the first set to pace the Eagles. She finished with 13 points overall with three aces, and nine kills, 13 digs and a block.

“I think we started off slow,” Snook said. “I told the kids they were going for a championship tonight. We had to come out and play hard. We talked between Game 1 and Game 2 about this being the last chance we have to play on our home floor and in front of our home crowd this year. We needed to take that and use it to our advantage and they stepped up and played with more energy and focus.”

After the motivating speech, the Eagles never trailed again and put on a show for the home crowd. Stacia Stieber ended the night with eight points serving with two aces and 21 digs while Kirsten Stieber added seven points, an ace and 10 kills.

But it was junior setter Kara Schafer who pieced together an impressive night going 17 for 18 serving with 14 points, dishing out 28 assists to five different Eagles and digging out eight balls.

“Kara has grown up this year and it is her first year playing varsity for us,” Snook said. “She has done a great job running that show. She keeps getting better each game which is great for us. We are starting to peak at the right time and a lot of that has to do with her. She is getting a lot better at the service line and defensively as well.”

Lone senior Brooke Barman finished final game at home with nine kills and four points serving.

The win sets up a rematch with St. Paul at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Willard High School in the district semifinals. The Eagles dropped the previous two matches against the Flyers who are undefeated on the season. Snook admits her team is a completely different team than when the two teams met in the regular season.

“St. Paul is going to be the heavy favorite going into the match because they haven’t lost all year,” Snook added. “We are peaking at the right time and we are getting better. We are doing everything we can do to be successful. Our job is to go over there and play with a lot of confidence and see what happens.”

