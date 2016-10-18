Trojans cruise by Big Red to open tourney

They took down Firelands Conference rival Plymouth in three sets, 25-5, 25-14 and 25-7 to improve to 19-4 on the year and punch their ticket to the sectional final game at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Buckeye Central.

“It was a good team win tonight,” South Central coach Sara Hohler said. “We were aggressive on offense and served efficiently.”

Lexie Adams and Olivia Keysor led the way for South Central with six kills a piece while Danni Ott added five. Adams paced the Trojans from the service line going 23 for 23 with five aces while Keysor was also perfect going 13 for 13 with two aces.

Summer Sweeting had a field day setting up her hitters with 28 assists. Adams added 11 digs while Keysor chipped in with seven on defense.

The Big Red say goodbye to a pair of seniors in Janet Arnold and Romy Thornsberry.

“Janet Arnold came back after an injury that prevented her from playing last season,” Plymouth coach Haley Goth said. “She played with everything she had this season and proved that with heart and determination you can overcome anything. I wholeheartedly believe she left that message with her teammates.

“Romy Thornsberry played for my the last two seasons and she is just an all around great kid. She played hard and always served as a positive role model for her younger teammates. It will be heard losing two great young ladies like these two.”

Mallory Miller led the Big Red with three kills while Arnold, Miller and Emily Blanton added an ace a piece.

South Central advances to the Division IV sectional finals against the 21-1 Buckeye Central Buckettes with a tip time of 6 p.m. on Thursday at Buckeye Central.